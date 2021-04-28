Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,100 shares, an increase of 859.5% from the March 31st total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LKCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 40,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,991,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Luokung Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luokung Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

