Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 57,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,481. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $576.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

