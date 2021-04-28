Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.50. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.
Shares of LXFR opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $567.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
