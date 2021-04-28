Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.50. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of LXFR opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $567.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.