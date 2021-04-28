Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Shares of NYSE:LDL traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 8,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Get Lydall alerts:

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.