Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $35.29. Lydall shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 244 shares.
The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.
In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $648.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)
Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.
