Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $35.29. Lydall shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 244 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Lydall by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 4.4% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $6,835,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lydall by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $648.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

