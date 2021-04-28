Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Keith Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $1,248,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00.

Shares of LYFT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Barclays raised their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

