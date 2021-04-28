Lympo Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Lympo has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $799,328.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00072787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.00836020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00096608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.