Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the March 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 85,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.37.
About Lynas Rare Earths
