Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the March 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 85,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

