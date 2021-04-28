M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

MHO traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

