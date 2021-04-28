M Partners Comments on Atico Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Equities researchers at M Partners reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian decreased their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54.

In other Atico Mining news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,027,302.10. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

