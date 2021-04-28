MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.03

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 12603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

