Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.60.

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

