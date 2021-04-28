Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MAGE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 3,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Magellan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.66.
About Magellan Gold
Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.