Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 1,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.81 million, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

