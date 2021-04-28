Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

