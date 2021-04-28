Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:MGYR remained flat at $$13.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.