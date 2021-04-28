MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $6.78 or 0.00012347 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $1.64 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.65 or 0.01037225 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00707425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,296.47 or 1.00684334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

