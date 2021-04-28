Maj Invest Holding A S Has $197.76 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440,815 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 3.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.24% of U.S. Bancorp worth $197,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 123,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,693. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

