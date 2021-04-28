Maj Invest Holding A S Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 5.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $340,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.88. 41,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $401.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $373.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

