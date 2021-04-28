Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Majic Wheels stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 1,904,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,019,902. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

