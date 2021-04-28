Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Majic Wheels stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 1,904,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,019,902. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Majic Wheels
