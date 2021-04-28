MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.59

MAN SE (FRA:MAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €46.59 ($54.81) and traded as high as €57.70 ($67.88). MAN shares last traded at €57.40 ($67.53), with a volume of 11,238 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.59.

About MAN (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

