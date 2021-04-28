Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Down 81.1% in April

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Manganese X Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 69,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,519. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

