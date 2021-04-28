Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Down 81.1% in April

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Manganese X Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 69,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,519. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.
About Manganese X Energy
Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.