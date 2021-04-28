Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $15.71 on Wednesday, hitting $144.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,432. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.