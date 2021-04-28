Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.46 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.13.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $15.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.04. 32,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,609. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

