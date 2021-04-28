Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.46 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.13.
NASDAQ:MANH traded up $15.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.04. 32,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,609. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $146.50.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
