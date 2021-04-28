Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $111.73. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

