Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Truist Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $15.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,609. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

