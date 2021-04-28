Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Truist Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $15.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,609. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73.
In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
