Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Trading 6.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s share price was up 6.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $137.90 and last traded at $137.14. Approximately 2,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.

The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $11,645,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.73. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

