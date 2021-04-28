Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Trading 6.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s share price was up 6.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $137.90 and last traded at $137.14. Approximately 2,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.
The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $11,645,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.73. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18 and a beta of 1.93.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
