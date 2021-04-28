ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.360-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

