Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.63. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The company has a market cap of C$52.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.35.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

