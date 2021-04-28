MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0944 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.07 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01034160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00727643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,772.86 or 0.99702238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

