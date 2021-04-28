Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.43

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.43 and traded as high as C$28.34. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$28.18, with a volume of 283,785 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFI. CIBC boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 70.33%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.