Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.55. 396,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,734,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock worth $37,720,800. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

