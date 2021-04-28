Marathon Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 156,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,989,727. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 602,616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $3,807,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

