Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.