Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

