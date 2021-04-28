Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

