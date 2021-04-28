Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.80 million-$147.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.41. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

