Marc R. Bitzer Sells 64,802 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Whirlpool stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.45. The company had a trading volume of 470,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,927. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $246.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

