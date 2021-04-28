Marc R. Bitzer Sells 64,802 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Whirlpool stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.45. The company had a trading volume of 470,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,927. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $246.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
