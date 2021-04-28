MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
HZO opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
