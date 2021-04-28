MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HZO opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.