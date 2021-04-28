Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 660 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.84 and a 200 day moving average of $217.19. The company has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

