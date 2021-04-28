Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 51.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 401,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

