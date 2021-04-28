Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.02 and its 200 day moving average is $251.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $278.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

