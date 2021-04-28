Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.17. The company had a trading volume of 69,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,949. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

