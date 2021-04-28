Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.89. 534,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,691,304. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

