Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.61 and its 200-day moving average is $357.67. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

