Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 4,926 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $8,152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 805,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,176,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $246.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

