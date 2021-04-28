Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

