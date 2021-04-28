Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,472 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

