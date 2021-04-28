Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of NULV stock remained flat at $$37.40 during trading on Wednesday. 95,380 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

