Mark C. Biderman Sells 7,050 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock remained flat at $$15.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 58,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,217. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
